LAKEWOOD — A large grass fire is burning Sunday in Lakewood near Morrison Road and the Fox Hollow Golf Course.
Lakewood Police tweeted that people at Bear Creek Lake Park and Fox Hollow need to evacuate. Evacuations have also been ordered for homeowners from Morrison Road and Hampden Avenue, and between C-470 and Kipling Parkway. Those evacuating can go to Bear Creek High School.
The fire sparked early Sunday afternoon off Morrison Road.
West Metro Fire Rescue said they are calling in a strike team to battle the fire. Structure protection is in place, however no structures are immediately threatened, according to West Metro Fire.
This is a developing story. For more on this story visit 9news.com.
The neighborhood east of the fire from Owens Lane to Kipling is now being evacuated. Evacuation center is Bear Creek High School. Several agencies are assisting. Fire continues to be driven by the wind mostly toward the east. pic.twitter.com/3KvBBU8NFP— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 7, 2021
Fire I s moving to the east along Morrison Road. Evacuation center has been set up at Bear Creek High School. Structure protection is in place, however, no structures are immediately threatened. pic.twitter.com/dYX3r3CmRp— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 7, 2021
Evacuation area has been updated to Morrison Road to Hampton Ave and C470 to Kipling Pkwy. Residents should evacuate and can meet at Bear Creek High School for updates— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 7, 2021
Click or tap here for more metro Denver public safety news.