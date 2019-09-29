The Palmer Land Trust will honor Colorado Springs and Dallas philanthropist Lyda Hill and the late Nancy Lewis, who headed the city of Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department, with a lifetime achievement award for their conservation work.
Hill built the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center in 1995 to generate funding for maintenance and other projects in the city’s best-known park. The center was started as a for-profit business that donated its profits to the Garden of the Gods Foundation she formed to finance upkeep of Garden of the Gods Park and later gave the center to the foundation. She spent another $6 million in 2015 to renovate and expand the center two years ago.
Lewis, who died last year, devoted her life to preserving and improving Colorado Springs’ municipal parks and joined with Hill to build and operate the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. She served as CEO of the center and president and trustee of the foundation and authored a book of the history of the city’s park system, where she worked for 29 years, eight years as its director.
Hill and Lewis will receive the trust’s Stuart P. Dodge Award, which honors lifetime achievement in conservation. The Lyda Hill Foundation has made grants to many conservation organizations including the Palmer Land Trust for Public Land, The Nature Conservancy, the Colorado Water Trust, the Rocky Mountain Field Institute and the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
The Dodge award and three others will be presented during a banquet at 5 p.m. Thursday at The Antlers, a Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Tickets are $135 ($65 for those 40 years old and under). The deadline for reservations has passed.
The other awards include the Innovation in Conservation Award, given to Michael Bartolo, director of Colorado State University’s Arkansas Valley Research Center in Rocky Ford; the Champion of Colorado Award, given to Pete McBride, a Basalt photographer, filmmaker, writer and river advocate, and the Environmental Stewardship Award, given to Ranchlands, a Colorado Springs organization that manages the Chico Basin and Medano-Zapata ranches.
