Dozens of hot air balloons were scheduled to launch from the field at Memorial Park early Saturday morning, kicking off the first day of Colorado Springs' annual Labor Day Lift Off event, which runs through Monday.

This year's event features nearly 80 different balloons, including seven specially-shaped balloons (lookout for a sloth, the ever-popular crab and various cartoon characters).

If you'll be snapping photos this weekend, be sure to enter them into the Labor Day Lift Off photo contest. Upload your photos here for a chance to win free pizza dinners once a month for a year from Louie's Pizza.

See the full schedule for this weekend's free event below:

Morning schedule: Park opens at 5:30 a.m. Saturday through Monday; beer/mimosa garden opens, 6:45 a.m.; balloons lift off, 7 a.m.; remote control balloon display, 8:30 a.m.; taekwondo exhibit, 8:30 a.m. Saturday; U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue skydivers, 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; Team USA welcome home, 6:30 a.m. Monday; live music, 8:30 a.m.

Afternoon schedule: Park opens at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Battle of the Bands, 3:30-5:30 p.m.; beer/mimosa garden opens, 4 p.m.; aerial acrobats show, 4:30-8:30 p.m.; remote control balloon display, 6 p.m.; live music, 6 p.m.; Balloon Glow, 7 p.m.; live music, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Check out photos from Friday's Media Preview Day:

Get more info on parking, balloon rides and street closures here:

Almost 80 pilots and their balloons will attempt to take flight during the free Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. It runs Sept. 4-6 in Memorial Park.

