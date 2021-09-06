Dozens of hot air balloons launched from the field at Memorial Park early Saturday and Sunday morning at Colorado Springs' 45th Labor Day Lift Off event, with the final run Monday morning.

Wind kept many of the balloons from inflating on Saturday night's Balloon Glow, but the glow went off without a hitch Sunday night. Weather wasn't expected to put a damper on Monday's festivities.

This year's Labor Day Lift Off event features nearly 80 different balloons, including seven specially-shaped balloons (look out for a sloth, the ever-popular crab and various cartoon characters).

If you'll be snapping photos this weekend, be sure to enter them into the Labor Day Lift Off photo contest. Upload your photos here for a chance to win free pizza dinners once a month for a year from Louie's Pizza.

Here is Monday morning's schedule:

- Park opens at 5:30 a.m. Sunday and Monday; beer/mimosa garden opens, 6:45 a.m.; balloons lift off, 7 a.m.; U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue skydivers, 9 a.m. Sunday; Team USA welcome home, 6:30 a.m. Monday; live music, 8:30 a.m.

For Labor Day Lift Off emergency alerts you can text "LDLO21" to 888-777.

