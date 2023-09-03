Balloons were grounded for the second morning of the Labor Day Lift Off festival in Colorado Springs.

A message posted on the event's website Sunday morning said that wind was to blame.

"Winds aloft are unpredictable, there will not be a full launch this morning. The balloons will stand up on the field for a beautiful static display instead!" the message said.

Still happening Sunday morning:

Remote Control balloons start inflating at 8:30 a.m.

A Wings of Blue demonstration

The 2nd annual Orangetheory 5k

The final balloon glow of the weekend is slated for 7 p.m. Sunday, and the final balloon launch is set for Monday at 7 a.m.

The festival also features a large drone show, a beer garden, concessions, live music and a "family rodeo zone."

