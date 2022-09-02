happy-labor-day-flag
veteran.com

Here's a look at what's open and closed on Labor Day

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Buses run on Sunday schedule Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal office closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak Library District branches closed Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and office closed Monday.

Public schools: Closed Monday.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Most stores open regular hours Monday; check with individual stores.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: ksdot.org

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments