Here's a look at what's open and closed on Labor Day

Closings

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.

Buses (Metro Transit): Regular service Monday.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal office closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak Library District branches closed Monday.

Post Office: No mail service and office closed Monday.

Public schools: Closed Monday.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; The Promenade Shops at Briargate and The Citadel; contact malls for hours on Monday.

Major department and grocery stores: Most stores open regular hours Monday; check with individual stores.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: ksdot.org

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info