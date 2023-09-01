Here's a look at what's open and closed on Labor Day
Closings
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): Regular service Monday.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal office closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak Library District branches closed Monday.
Post Office: No mail service and office closed Monday.
Public schools: Closed Monday.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday; The Promenade Shops at Briargate and The Citadel; contact malls for hours on Monday.
Major department and grocery stores: Most stores open regular hours Monday; check with individual stores.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: ksdot.org
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info
