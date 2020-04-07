King Soopers on Tuesday began limiting the number of customers in its stores to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The grocer said in a news release on Monday that its stores would reduce the number of customers per square foot in the stores by 50 percent.
According to the news release, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet, so the new limit would allow one person for every 120 square feet in the store.
King Soopers will use a technology called QueVision to keep track of the number of customers entering and exiting stores, the news release said.
The retailer said it has taken other steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including reducing store hours and testing one-way aisles.
Associates are also encouraged to wear protective masks and gloves, and all locations are expected to have supplies of both for workers by the end of week.
Holiday hours on Easter have been reduced from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
