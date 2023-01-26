City crews will install security gates, additional lighting and more security cameras at Memorial Park to ward off vandalism and other crime, Colorado Springs police, parks and utility officials announced Wednesday.

The improvements will be funded by a $1.72 million grant from a Safe Streets program operated by the state, said Robert Tornabene, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

City officials met with residents who live near the park in developing a list of safety improvements.

“Being able to provide these improvements to this park in particular makes us feel really proud,” police Chief Adrian Vasquez said during a news conference Wednesday at the park, located on Pikes Peak Avenue near downtown.

In August 2021, vandals defaced several monuments at the park, painting anti-police rhetoric on a peace officers memorial and covering sections of the veterans memorial in profanity.

Nineteen security gates designed by an in-house construction team will be installed this spring. The gates will be located at all park vehicle access points to prevent people from entering the park when it is closed overnight.

One hundred and eighty-one new lights designed by Colorado Springs Utilities will be installed throughout the park's roadways, parking lots and walking paths to increase visibility. And 10 additional security cameras will be installed surrounding the ice rink and skate park.

“This is an amazing improvement for this park, and anytime that we can improve the safety for our park visitors, we’re really excited to celebrate that,” said Britt Haley, the city's director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services.