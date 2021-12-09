free kanye drake.jpg

Ye, left, is formerly known as Kanye West, and Drake.

 AP file photos

Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, and Drake are putting aside their reported differences to combine for a concert Thursday night that will focus on prison reform and efforts to get one man out of Colorado's Supermax prison.

The "Free Larry Hoover" concert begins at 7 p.m. MST from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will be available livestream on Amazon Prime along with Amazon's music app and its Twitch channel.

Larry Hoover is the 71-year-old former Gangster Disciples leader who is serving a life sentence at Bureau of Prisons’ Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In the 1970s, Hoover led Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, a street gang that ruled the South Side drug market , until his conviction for ordering a rival dealer’s murder in 1973. Hoover was sentenced to more than 150 years in state prison. He was later convicted on federal drug-related charges  and sentenced to life.

Hoover was then transferred to Supermax in Colorado.

