Kanye West, now known simply as Ye, and Drake are putting aside their reported differences to combine for a concert Thursday night that will focus on prison reform and efforts to get one man out of Colorado's Supermax prison.
The "Free Larry Hoover" concert begins at 7 p.m. MST from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will be available livestream on Amazon Prime along with Amazon's music app and its Twitch channel.
Larry Hoover is the 71-year-old former Gangster Disciples leader who is serving a life sentence at Bureau of Prisons’ Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In the 1970s, Hoover led Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, a street gang that ruled the South Side drug market , until his conviction for ordering a rival dealer’s murder in 1973. Hoover was sentenced to more than 150 years in state prison. He was later convicted on federal drug-related charges and sentenced to life.
Hoover was then transferred to Supermax in Colorado.