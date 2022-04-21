Hundreds of mourners and law enforcement officers gathered Thursday for a public memorial service honoring Jinx, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office K9 killed in a shooting last week in Manitou Springs.

“On the night he was killed, Jinx’s actions surely saved the lives of our deputies, other officers at the scene, and many citizens in Manitou Springs,” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, addressing those gathered for the memorial service at New Life Church in Colorado Springs. “You should be fiercely proud of Jinx for his commitment to his agency, to this community and to you. When we lost Jinx we lost a member of our office. He was one of our own. He was one of you.”

Jinx was killed April 11, after officers responded to a late-night “menacing incident” in Manitou that ended in gunfire. The suspect, later identified as 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese, was killed when two Manitou Springs police officers and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies, including Jinx’s handler, Deputy Ronnie Hancock, returned fire.

“The bond between a K9 and his police officer handler is so strong, both look to each other for protection. With a solid partner and true friendship, the K9 officer and his partner can perform truly heroic acts that neither could ever do alone,” Elder said, during the service. “To deputy Hancock and your family, I’m sorry for your sacrifice and loss of Jinx."

The memorial service drew officers from more than 20 departments along the Front Range, and as far south as Trinidad, where officers had trained with the Sheriff's Office canine unit.