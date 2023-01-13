Colorado Springs police detained four Mitchell High School students on Friday following an incident involving a BB gun, according to police.
At about 12 p.m., Mitchell staff received a report that four males had been seen near campus, handling what appeared to be a handgun, police said. The tipster showed a photo of the males to the staff and security, who confirmed the teens were Mitchell students and began removing them from class.
One student broke away from security and ran out of the building toward an apartment complex near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard, where he was seen jumping a fence to gain entry, officials said.
An officer caught the youth as he entered one of the buildings.
The “handgun,” which turned out to be a BB pistol, was recovered near the fence at the apartment complex.
Mitchell High School was placed in a secure status during the search for the students, but resumed as normal after they were found, according to District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby. There was no threat to the school, she said.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.