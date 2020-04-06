A juvenile passenger died in a head-on crash Saturday night on Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. near Enoch Road in El Paso County.
According to the State Patrol, a 1999 Mazda Protege driven by 45-year-old, Stephen Mwangi was headed east in the westbound lane when it collided with a 2003 Toyota Highlander driven by 41-year-old Antonio De Jesus Martinez Hernandez.
The juvenile passenger in the Mazda died in the crash.
Mwangi and Martinez Hernandez were taken to Memorial Hospital. Mwangi sustained serious injuries, and Martinez Hernandez had minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.