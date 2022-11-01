A juvenile has died two days after a rollover crash in Pueblo Sunday night, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
Officers responded to the crash in the 100 block of Duke Street around 9:30 a.m. Police said four juveniles were traveling west on Duke Street in a Mitsubishi when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.
Two juveniles were ejected from the vehicle and two others were injured. All passengers were taken to the hospital and one juvenile was flown to a Colorado hospital for further treatment.
Investigators said they believe that speed and reckless driving might have been factors in the crash.
Pueblo police are still investigating the incident and they will provide updates as they become available.