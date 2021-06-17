A 25-year-old Black Lives Matter protester and former soldier was acquitted this week of all counts stemming from his July arrest outside Colorado Springs City Hall.
An El Paso County Court jury on Wednesday deliberated less than 30 minutes before finding Demarick Webb-Rivera not guilty of two misdemeanor counts of obstructing the road during a BLM protest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The verdict capped a daylong trial before Judge Samuel Evig. If convicted, the defendant could have spent six months in jail, and it would have jeopardized a security clearance he needs to work in the private sector, his attorneys say.
“I feel like it was just unjust,” Webb-Rivera told The Gazette of his arrest and prosecution. “It was a violation of our constitution.”
The former Fort Carson soldier, who is Black, lived in Colorado Springs at the time, and said he attended the protest to advocate for improving conditions for Blacks, and that he remained peaceful throughout. He has since moved to Nashville, Tenn.
Howard Black, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, did not respond to a request for comment sent to his email Thursday afternoon.
Webb-Rivera is among dozens of people who were arrested in the fallout from Floyd’s death, which ignited a social nationwide reckoning and protests in cities across the U.S. calling for fairer treatment of Blacks and minorities living here.
Prosecutors have said in court that they will not make plea offers to people accused of blocking roads — a policy that originated under former DA Dan May but continues under Michael Allen.
It treats protesters more harshly than those accused in homicides, child sexual assaults and drunken driving crashes, argued attorney Jeremy Loew, whose firm handled Webb-Rivera’s case.
“We repeatedly begged the District Attorney’s Office to negotiate this case with us and repeatedly we were told absolutely not,” Loew said.
Webb-Rivera once expressed a willingness to plead guilty in the case to avoid the expense of flying to Colorado for court. At that point, attorneys Loew and Matt Roche said they waived their fee and agreed to represent him for free.
A conviction could have meant up to six months in jail, but for Webb-Rivera, it also would have cost him a security clearance required to work in information technology, the field for which he trained during prior Army service.
“They didn’t even ask,” said Roche, a former prosecutor. “They didn’t ask one thing about Mr. Webb-Rivera — who he is as a person, anything.”
Loew also said that the prosecution during jury selection used one of its three peremptory challenges to dismiss a Black juror from the panel. The resulting jury had one Black member instead of two as a result, he said.
"Basically, they were trying to not even give me a jury of my peers," Webb-Rivera said.
The acquittal comes a month after a different BLM protester, Molly Avion, 21, saw a similar charge against her dismissed after a judge ruled it violated her free-speech rights. Avion had been among 18 people ticketed weeks after a group of protesters blocked northbound lanes on Interstate 25 near the Bijou exit for roughly 30 minutes on June 30.
Legal observers told the newspaper that the judge’s ruling wasn’t binding on other judges, but that it would likely be carefully reviewed as part of similar cases. The District Attorney’s Office has said it plans to appeal but an update wasn’t available.
Webb-Rivera said he was on the street outside City Hall at roughly 7 p.m. when police issued a dispersal order.
His attorneys say he approached officers trying to find out where the group should move, and where they could legally remain, when he was arrested.
“It’s at the point that he actually complies that they decide to arrest him,” Roche said. There were no allegations of violence or threats, and police had already shut down the intersection, so no drivers were in the intersection at the time, Webb-Rivera’s attorneys said.
Webb-Rivera was arrested, taken to the Police Operations Center on South Nevada Avenue and the booked into the El Paso County jail until he could post bail, which Loew called excessive given the allegations.