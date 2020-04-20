Gov. Jared Polis is expected to layout his plan to reopen Colorado at a 3:30 p.m. Monday press conference. The end of the state's stay-at-home order is Sunday, April 26.
This brings up the big question: IS IT TIME FOR COLORADO REOPEN?
Is it time for Colorado to reopen?
Not surprisingly, there are many differing opinions on this topic.
About 1,000 sign- and flag-waving protesters denounced stay-at-home orders at the capitol and around downtown Denver on Sunday. The protest also drew a handful of counterprotesters. Stories and photos on Operation Gridlock were the most-commented on items on the Gazette Facebook and web page over the last three days.
Last Friday, the governor refuted a statement made by the state's incident commander Thursday saying that the state wouldn't open until it had the capacity to make everyone safe.
"That's not true ..." Polis said. "If any state, if any country, were to wait until we could keep everybody safe we would have to be closed forever."
He added that the social distancing measures over the next few months will help Coloradans live with the virus around "in a sustainable way."
What that means for Colorado residents isn't clear just yet, although today's press conference should provide some more answers.