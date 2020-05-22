On Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced they were searching a property on the east side of Salida in connection to the investigation of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew.
Friday evening, The CBI sent out a release on behalf of the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office addressing rumors stating, "the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office relays that Ms. Morphew has not been located and there have been no arrests in the investigation."
The CBI added the property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew. No details about the search were released last time this article was updated on Friday at 5:10 p.m.
A search of the property is expected to continue on Saturday. Authorities had a street closed down to the public.
The 49-year-old cyclist was reported missing on Mother's Day. Morphew reportedly went for a bike ride on May 10 west of Maysville in the area of Chaffee County Road 225 and West Highway 50. Her neighbors called the county sheriff's office when she didn't come home. Morphew's family has said her husband, a volunteer firefighter, was out of town at the time of her disappearance.