Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Wednesday after a crash involving two dozens vehicles, including seven-tractors trailers was cleared.

The interstate reopened around 6:30 p.m. after closing four hours earlier due to the crash.

Seventeen passenger vehicles in addition to the big rigs crashed in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 120, which is just west of the Grizzly Creek exit, said Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

Cutler said four people were injured in the crash, but none of them appeared to be severe and the worst was considered "moderate" as of 3:45 p.m.

Police have not said what led to the crash or if any motorists will face charges due to the crash.