Both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed after two dozen vehicles, including seven tractor-trailers, were involved in a crash on Wednesday.

The interstate closed shortly after 2:30 p.m. after reports of the large crash.

An initial report of the crash indicates that 17 passenger vehicles in addition to the big rigs crashed in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 120, which is just west of the Grizzly Creek exit, said Trooper Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

Cutler said there have been four injuries reported with the most severe being categorized as "moderate injuries" as of 3:45 p.m.

Click or tap here for updates from CDOT.

Police did not say what led to the crash.

🚫#I70 #GlenwoodCanyon is CLOSED (12/29/2021)is closed due to a multi vehicle accident. Eastbound and westbound directions are both closed. There is no estimated time of reopening. Ongoing real-time updates will continue to be posted to https://t.co/bjBVfk3ydg. #colorado #cowx pic.twitter.com/g9hvPlu4Gs — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 29, 2021

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes as the section of the interstate will be closed for a minimum of two to three hours, Cutler said. Authorities are working to investigate the cause of the crash and cleaning the roadway as 18 of the vehicles are disabled and require towing.