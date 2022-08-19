Traffic delay

A view of southbound I-25. Traffic is backed up due to a crash that is blocking the right lane

 City of Colorado Springs

Just before 1:15, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash near exit 135 - south Academy Boulevard and state highway 16. 

The right lane is closed and drivers are told to expect delays of at least two minutes as of 2:00 p.m.

A live traffic map can be viewed here

Media partner KKTV reports average speeds of 25 mph. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

