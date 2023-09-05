An inmate died in custody at the El Paso County jail early Monday morning following a suspected medical issue, according to a Tuesday news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said 42-year-old Jamin Robertson was found unresponsive and not breathing in his cell at the jail’s medical unit at 5:45 a.m. Monday.

“Lifesaving measures were immediately initiated by medical staff until responders from the American Medical Response (AMR) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medical care. Despite those measures, he passed away,” department officials said in a written statement.

Robertson was released from a local hospital back into the jail’s custody on Saturday after being sent out to the hospital Aug. 29 according to the department.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy to help determine Robertson’s cause of death.

This article will be updated once more information is received.