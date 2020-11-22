Colorado Springs fire fighters rescued a person who was injured while hiking in the Bear Creek Park area on Sunday afternoon.
A crew appeared to use a stretcher to bring down the hiker, who had an "extremity injury," according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The person was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Update Bear Creek hiker rescue- One person brought down by FF’s with an extremity injury and will be transported to a local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/bd46ZAlcmk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 22, 2020