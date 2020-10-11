Despite high winds, firefighters managed to complete lines around the 1-acre Incline fire near Manitou Springs that had closed the Manitou Incline and Barr Trail.

The fire, which may have been started deliberately Thursday evening, was 100% contained, Manitou Springs spokesman Alex Trefry said in a statement Sunday.

Crews using thermal imaging found no hot spots, allowing for the reopening of the Incline and the Barr Trail, Trefry said.

Arson is suspected, officials have said, but no arrests have been announced.