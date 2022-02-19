Chief Vince Niski has worked in one police department, the Colorado Springs Police Department, for his entire 33-year career.
And over that time, he’s seen the art and craft of policing change dramatically. He’s lived through the De’Von Bailey shooting "that shook the world of policing in Colorado Springs," the nationwide protests and police reforms after George Floyd's death, the mass exits and retirements of many cops afterward, and the complications of COVID-19 in calls for service and keeping the peace.
"I’ve had highs, I’ve had lows, and I think it's the people in the agency and the people in the community that get you through those," the retiring chief said to me during an interview in his office last week.
But he does have one heart-rending regret as he hangs up his badge for good on March 4.
"I don’t think being a police officer is viewed as an honorable job anymore."
In 1989-1990, Niski recalls, the department had 2,200-2,400 applicants a year for a force of 800.
In 2019, that had dropped to about 1,350 applicants, and after George Floyd, it dropped to 850.
"People don’t want to go into policing," Chief Niski laments. Families are telling their sons and daughters not to do it.
Some of that is because policing is different, some of it is because Colorado Springs is different. It’s more dangerous, for one thing.
"Communities are a lot more violent … and there is more violence of community members against law enforcement," he observes.
"Back when I came on, there was an underlying respect for law enforcement, and I think that’s gone away. We’ve seen ebbs and flows, but this is the worst ebb I can remember."
And yet, while that change in basic regard is frustrating, officers on the beat "still have a job to do. We still have to adapt and work around it. I still believe if you can save a life … then it's worth the fight." And fortunately, for the dedicated men and women who are cops now, "law enforcement is a calling."
Niski got his calling back in 1989 after a lull in the construction business he was working with his dad.
A friend of his, Bill Fox, had joined the force and invited him on a ride-along, "And I was hooked," Niski said. "That's how it started."
Since then, he has served in the patrol, traffic and Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence divisions.
He’s also served as an instructor at the Training Academy and steadily moved up the ranks from sergeant to supervisor of units, including the DUI Unit, to lieutenant, commander and eventually deputy chief.
After serving as the deputy chief of both the Operations Support Bureau and Patrol Operations Bureau, he was appointed the chief of police in February 2019.
At the beginning of his time as chief, Niski set out to strengthen partnerships with other agencies, emphasize traffic safety and promote a culture of honor in the police department.
He also shifted the department to a more data-driven approach, focusing "proactive resources" on two things: prolific offenders and crime patterns. He stopped the practice of abolishing specialized units that focused on proactive policing, like gang units and impact units, when there were shortages in patrol.
"If we put them back in patrol we have no proactive resources," Niski said, and proactive policing was working in Colorado Springs.
Niski said when he signed up, he didn't have policing in his family, and never had aspirations to be chief.
But as he rose in the ranks, he saw that he could do more to help make the lives of his officers better and improve services to the community. "I was able to broaden my horizons.”
He calls himself extremely fortunate to have been able to work in his "hometown" his whole career. He has lived here since 1970, when his father was stationed at Ent Air Force Base, which later became the site of the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
Police are "very, very blessed here in Colorado Springs because we do have a very supportive community for law enforcement. I see it daily in emails, I see it daily in people walking up to us in uniform saying thanks for your service," he said.
Niski thinks that comes from the fact that we are a military community. "There is an understanding and a respect for people in uniform."
The whole defund the police push and wave of disrespect for police after the George Floyd incident, "we didn’t see it as much in Colorado Springs. We were so blessed here that we had a city council and we had a mayor that didn’t believe in that philosophy. They didn't believe in cutting our numbers."
Niski isn’t a fan of the recent reforms passed by the state legislature, though, that exposed cops to personal liability for their actions, and reduced penalties for some offenses like drug possession.
"Every crime has a victim, no matter what the crime. We work for the victims," Niski said. "Some of the legislation we're seeing, they're decriminalizing these acts. They are taking felonies and making them misdemeanors," Niski laments. "There has to be discipline. There has to be punishment."
Though he agrees police forces like Colorado Springs need to better diversify to serve communities of color, Chief Niski doesn't see outside reforms as the answer.
"If you believe in having a diversified law enforcement, then support your kids, support your spouse, support your parents going into law enforcement. You can't expect other people to implement change for you. You just can't," he said.
"If you really want to implement change, come in and help us do it. Support somebody from your family to be a law enforcement officer."
In the final analysis, none of the changes in how police are regarded or increases in violence or downgraded laws are the reason Chief Niski is hanging up his badge March 4 though.
When we got down to his reasons for leaving after 33 years, Chief Niski had to pause for a well of emotion that boiled up, and a few tears to fall.
"I just knew it was time," the chief said, his voice cracking just a bit. "My family has sacrificed for 33 years. That's really what it is. My wife is the backbone of our family, she's supported me through the good times and the bad times. There comes a point in time when you realize the toll this job has on you, it also has on your family."
"It’s time," Chief Niski concluded, "to give back."