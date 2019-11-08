North Cheyenne Cañon Park in Colorado Springs has started to implement after-hours gate closures in an effort to “curtail illegal activity that regularly occurs,” according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The gate closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., when the park is closed.

According to Kurt Schroeder, the park maintenance and operations manager, the “implementation of this gate system will benefit the long-term health and safety” of the park.

Overnight gates have been in place at Garden of the Gods since 2018 and at Palmer Park since 2015.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park is home to Mount Cutler, Seven Bridges, and St. Mary’s Falls, and is one of the most popular outdoor recreation spots in the Colorado Springs area.

The closure started on November 4. Find additional details about the overnight gates here.