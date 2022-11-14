The identities of four victims in late October traffic crashes were released Monday by Colorado Springs police.

- Skylar Renfro, 22, died Oct. 24 in a motorcycle crash. Renfro was driving eastbound on U.S. 24 just past the Circle Drive overpass when the motorcycle drifted and struck the guardrail, ejecting the rider, according to police. Renfro died from his injuries. Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

- Morton Maneson, 72, of Hazelwood, Mo., was attempting to cross Garden of the Gods Road on Oct. 25, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, police said. Maneson was trying to cross the road outside the marked crosswalk area, making it to the center median before stepping off the median and then being hit, according to police. The driver of the vehicle is not facing charges.

- Michael Tapia, Jr., 32, died Oct. 28 in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard, police said. Tapia was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Michael Tapia, Sr., 54, who was arrested and faces a charge of vehicular homicide, according to police. Four other people were hospitalized.

- Jocelyn Harris, 44, died Oct. 29 after a bicycle-vehicle crash in the area of Vindicator Drive and Winter Haven Drive. Harris was biking east on Vindicator on Oct. 26 when the driver of the vehicle failed to yield and made a left turn in front the cyclist, causing a crash. Harris was hospitalized and died three days later. The vehicle's driver, 60-year-old Haeja Helfrich, faces charges in the crash, police said.

The late-October crashes pushed the city's fatal crashes total to 50; there were 42 fatal crashes at the same time in 2021.