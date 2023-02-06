An inmate who died in custody at the El Paso County jail in January has been identified.

The coroner's office identified the woman as Renee Lowrance, 44, however they said they are not able to comment on the cause or manner of death as of Monday.

On Jan. 20, a sheriff's deputy found Lowrance unresponsive in a jail cell shortly after 5 p.m. and performed lifesaving measures, according to the Sheriff's Office. EMS and firefighters also rendered aid, but the woman died.

Lowrance appeared in Teller County Court two days before her death related to two misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in June 2022. She had previously failed to appear in court on two occasions before that, according to public court records. It is unclear Lowrance's detention in the El Paso County jail is related to these proceedings.