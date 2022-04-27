Human bones found alongside a county road in Crestone Monday evening were confirmed to be a relative of someone scattering ashes of their loved one, the Saguache County coroner said.

Deputies received a tip about possible human bones near the U.S. Forest Service gate to North Crestone Campground along Saguache County Road 71, the Saguache County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

When a deputy arrived, they found bones that appeared to be "burned or cremated" mixed in with ashes, the release said

The coroner arrived and thought the bones were human. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation helped recover the bones, the release said.

Initial tests were not definitive whether the bones were human. A forensic anthropologist along with CBI and the coroner are working to positively identify the bones, the release said.

Officials deterred that the bones were from a relative spreading ashes of their loved one.