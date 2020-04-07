NASA Private Astronauts (copy)

The International Space Station seen from the Space Shuttle Discovery during separation in March 2009. Associated Press file photo.

Those looking for a diversion amid coronavirus-induced isolation can find it in the night sky Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to NASA's ISS tracker app, the International Space Station will be visible the next two nights. 

It will be visible for 3 minutes Tuesday night, starting at 8:55 p.m., at 11 degrees above the WSW horizon. It will disappear at 10 degrees above the SSW horizon.

Wednesday, the station can be seen starting at 8:08 p.m. at 21 degrees above the WSW horizon. Three minutes later, it will disappear at 11 degrees above the south horizon.

According to NASA, no telescope is needed to see the space station pass overhead. It reflects the light of the sun, making it visible near dawn and dusk. It will look like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky.

Because the space station is moving at 17,500 mph, it will move across the sky much faster than an airplane.

