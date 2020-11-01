101520-news-ballot-signatures 01 (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

Eileen Reilly casts her vote into an official ballot drop box outside the city of Colorado Springs office building at 30 S. Nevada Ave. Voters should be aware of their ballot signatures and must sign their ballot envelopes, whether they are returned by mail or placed in a designated drop box. Ballots can be rejected if the voters signature does not match their signature on file.

 Chancey Bush, The Gazette

Colorado Politics will have live updates starting at 4 p.m. Election Day, with up-to-the-minute results as they come in, news alerts, a liveblog, photos, video from campaign headquarters and expert analysis by Joey Bunch and Ernest Luning. Go to coloradopolitics.com.

The Colorado Springs Gazette will have live updates starting at 4 p.m. Election Day, with up-to-the-minute results as they come in, news alerts, a liveblog, photos, video from campaign headquarters and expert analysis by Joey Bunch, Ernest Luning, Tom Roeder and Wayne Heilman. Go to gazette.com.

The Denver Gazette will provide free access to election coverage starting at 4 p.m. Election Day, with up-to-the-minute results as they come in, news alerts, a liveblog, photos, video from campaign headquarters and expert analysis by Joey Bunch, Ernest Luning, Tom Roeder and Wayne Heilman. Go to denvergazette.com.

How to get results:

https://www.coloradopolitics.com/2020-election/how-to-find-results-on-election-night-fast-from-colorado-politics/article_7caffdaa-1a10-11eb-974e-4b952331c8cf.html

Gazette voter guide:

https://gazette.com/voterguide/

Load comments