NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus since 1955. Do you know how the decades-old tradition started? 

A mistake.

That year, on Christmas Eve, an advertisement from Sears, published in The Gazette, offered children the chance to call Santa — but listed the wrong number.  Instead of calling Santa, kids reached Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command (a precursor to NORAD).  

That day, a few Air Force officers answered calls from curious children and the fateful mistake evolved into a longtime tradition— and a complex operation.

NORAD's current Santa tracking operation includes hundreds of volunteers, thousands of calls from around the globe and a tracker that incorporates advanced mapping and satellite-positioning technology. 

Here are all the ways to track Kris Kringle and his reindeer: 

Google has its own Santa tracker as well. You can check that out here.

