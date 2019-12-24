NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus since 1955. Do you know how the 64-year-old tradition started?
A mistake.
That year, on Christmas Eve, an advertisement from Sears, published in The Gazette, offered children the chance to call Santa — but listed the wrong number. Instead of calling Santa, kids reached Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command (a precursor to NORAD).
That day, a few Air Force officers answered calls from curious children and the fateful mistake evolved into a longtime tradition— and a complex operation.
ON THIS DAY – In 1955, NORAD began to track Santa’s sleigh, on his journey around the globe delivering gifts. #NoradTracksSanta #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/exK55ZdYkn— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 24, 2019
NORAD's current Santa tracking operation includes hundreds of volunteers, thousands of calls from around the globe and a tracker that incorporates advanced mapping and satellite-positioning technology.
Here are all the ways to track Kris Kringle and his reindeer:
- Online at www.noradsanta.org
- By phone: Call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723).
- On Twitter: Follow @NoradSanta for the latest updates
- On Facebook
- On your smart home devices, including Amazon Echo.
- Apps on iTunes and GooglePlay
Google has its own Santa tracker as well. You can check that out here.
