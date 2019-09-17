According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a 66-year-old male is currently missing on Pyramid Peak, a mountain near Aspen that reaches an altitude of 14,026 feet.
The missing hiker was first reported to be overdue on Sunday night after becoming separated from the rest of his party near the summit of the mountain earlier that day. A 13-hour search took place on the peak on Monday morning, though there was no result. At 7 p.m., the search concluded with plans to continue the effort on Tuesday.
According to the man’s hiking party, leaving the group was uncharacteristic for the overdue hiker, who is described as an experienced outdoor enthusiast.
While the specific route that the hiking party was on was not included in the initial press release, there is one standard route to the summit of Pyramid Peak. The party was likely using this route. This route is ranked as “Class 4,” making it one of the hardest standard fourteener summit routes in the state. It covers a distance of 8.25 miles with an elevation gain of 4,500 feet. Along the way, hikers face a high risk of exposure and rockfall potential, with route-finding challenges and a high level of commitment due to the difficult terrain.