Pulpit Rock fall

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

The Colorado Springs Fire department reported that a hiker sustained injuries after falling approximately 30 feet at Pulpit Rock Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., fire crews responded to a high angle rescue at the park in the northern side of the city, according to a tweet from the department. 

The hiker was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials.

Updates will be made as further details are released. 