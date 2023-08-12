The Colorado Springs Fire department reported that a hiker sustained injuries after falling approximately 30 feet at Pulpit Rock Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m., fire crews responded to a high angle rescue at the park in the northern side of the city, according to a tweet from the department.
#ColoradoSpringsFire Is on scene of a #highanglerescue at Pulpit Rock, Hiker Fell with injuries. Fell approximately 30 feet pic.twitter.com/hHLIn9qKIa— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 13, 2023
The hiker was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials.
Updates will be made as further details are released.
