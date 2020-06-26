A 23-year-old hiker died after falling during an evening thunderstorm on Wednesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of two hikers stranded near the top of South Boulder Peak.
As the two hikers were attempting to descend slick rock, the 19-year-old female hiker fell, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. When the 23-year-old man she was hiking with attempted to reach her, he fell approximately 30 feet.
The man sustained a head injury as a result of the fall and later died at a hospital.
Details about what trail the two had been hiking on during the accident were not provided, though reaching the true summit of South Boulder Peak is known to be dangerous.
According to SummitPost.org, South Boulder Peak has a Class 2+ summit block, which means some rock scrambling is required to reach the summit. This rating is just below class 3, a rating at which some hikers opt to use a rope.
South Boulder Peak reaches 8,549 feet west of Boulder. It’s the largest summit in the Boulder Range, which is home to the Flatirons.
Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Flight for Life Colorado, and the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks were all involved in the rescue mission.