With ballots due by Nov. 5, Pikes Peak region voters will pick a Manitou Springs mayor, settle a slew of school board seats and wager their vote on sports gambling.

Taxes for roads, schools and firefighters are part of a long list of ballot measures up for decision. Here’s a summary of what voters will decide.

Statewide

Proposition CC would allow the state to retain excess revenue that otherwise might be refunded to Coloradans under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. If approved, K-12 schools, higher ed and transportation would each get a third of the excess revenue.

Proposition DD would allow sports wagering in Colorado and impose a 10% tax to help pay for state water projects.

Colorado Springs

Ballot Issue 2C would extend a sales tax increase first approved by voters in 2015, albeit at a lower rate. The five-year program taxes 6.2 cents on every $10 purchase, raising millions each year for road improvements. The new ballot initiative would extend the tax another five years at 5.7 cents on every $10 spent. City officials estimate the extended tax would pay to improve 884 lane miles in the city, while the original five-year tax has funded more than 1,000 lane miles.

Ballot Issue 2B would allow the city to keep $7 million to improve and maintain city parks, including Antlers, Acacia and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum’s Alamo Square. If voters shoot down 2B, the average household would receive a refund of about $30, delivered on their utility bills.

Manitou Springs

Alan Delwiche, the chairman of the city Planning Commission, and John Graham, former publisher of the now-defunct Pikes Peak Weekly Journal, are vying to succeed Mayor Ken Jaray. Graham has said that the biggest problem facing the city is aging infrastructure, while Delwiche has stressed the need to strike a balance between quality of life for residents and the demands of tourism.

Issue 2D will ask voters to pass a Manitou Arts, Culture and Heritage sales tax that would amount to 3 cents on a $10 purchase and generate about $400,000 annually. That money would fund grants for local creative and cultural programs and projects and pay for upgrades to the Carnegie Library, Miramont Castle Museum, historic Hiawatha Gardens building and Manitou art and heritage centers.

Issue 2E would allow the city to keep nearly $183,000 — leftover revenue generated by an expired tax — to maintain the downtown upgrades that the tax paid for. If voters reject Issue 2E, Manitou property owners will get a one-time rebate on their tax bills. For a home valued at $400,000, that rebate would amount to about $75.

Fountain

Issue 2A would create a sales tax that would amount to 7 cents on a $10 purchase to pay for transportation upgrades, such as improvements to major thoroughfares and neighborhood streets. Priority projects include improving a railroad crossing near Comanche Village Drive and U.S. 85/87, building a new crossing to connect Indiana Avenue with U.S. 85 / 87 and constructing a roundabout at Ohio Avenue and Jimmy Camp Road, city officials have said.

Cripple Creek

Two residents with City Council experience, Meghan Rozell and Milford Ashworth, are running for mayor. Ashworth says he wants to see the city invest more in infrastructure and build on success of his two terms on the council from 2009-17. Rozell says she’s focused on bringing more housing development to town and disrupting the “old boy’s club” that’s been in charge while the city has stagnated. The winner will succeed term-limited Mayor Bruce Brown.

School districts

Lewis-Palmer D-38 in Monument is asking voters for a $28.985 million bond issue to build an elementary school in Jackson Creek. If approved, the district then would use district reserve money to convert Bear Creek Elementary School back to its original function as a middle school.

Calhan RJ-1 is requesting up to $15.8 million in bond sales to increase security in learning areas, build a shop and welding bays to expand the existing Career and Technical Education center, add flexible performing arts space, relocate the athletic fields and make other changes so students don’t have to cross Calhan Highway.

Miami-Yoder JT-60 is seeking voter approval to remove the four-year term limit for all five school board seats.

Nearly 50 candidates are seeking contested school board seats in districts throughout the region, including Colorado Springs School District 11, Lewis-Palmer D-38, Academy D-20, Widefield D-3 and Peyton 23-JT.

All five seats on the Cripple Creek-Victor School District RE-1 Board of Education will be decided in the Nov. 5 election. A recall movement seeks to oust board President Tim Braun amid allegations that he violated state statutes, board policies, open meeting laws and public disclosure rules. He has denied those accusations.

Other districts

Voters in the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District will decide whether the district is allowed to adjust its mill levy annually so that property tax revenues remain steady, even as the statewide residential assessment rate is periodically adjusted to maintain compliance with state law. There’s a similar measure for Peyton Fire Protection District, which is also seeking voter permission to borrow up to $2.5 million and increase taxes up to $325,000 annually to build a new station and fund other improvements.

Hanover Fire Protection District is asking for another tax increase to maintain 911 response times and meet staffing and equipment needs.

Three measures for Stratmoor Hills fire protection, water and sanitation districts would nix the districts’ TABOR revenue cap, allowing the districts to retain and spend revenues generated over the limit in future years instead of returning that excess to taxpayers.