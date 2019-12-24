More than 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Monitors are illuminated in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Peterson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 1,500 volunteers will answer an estimated 140,000 telephone calls from childfren and their parents who will be checking on the whereabouts of Santa Clau on Christmas Eve.
A pen rests on the playbook for volunteers who will be taking calls from around the globe in the NORAD Tracks Santa center at Petserson Air Force Base, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Chancey Bush
David Zalubowski
Santa has begun his magical journey around the globe. Want to know when he'll be in your town?
You'll have to call NORAD to find out.
Hundreds of volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs are tracking St. Nick's every move — and informing kids around the world of where he'll be next. By 8:30 a.m. local time, NORAD had fielded 13,000 calls and tracked Santa across Russia, China and Australia.
Col. Joe Kunkel answers a call at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Over 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. Kunkel answered calls from Germany, China, Japan and the United States.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Volunteer Sean Zebrowski, center, answers a call at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Over 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Air Force veteran John Johnson sports reindeer antlers while he answers calls at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Over 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Col. Thomas G. Falzarano, Commander, 21st Space Wing, answers calls at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than 1482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Volunteer Don Lorinovich answers a call at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Master Sgt. JoAnne Johnson, left, and Inspector General PK Carlton, right, answer calls at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Volunteer Jenny Kunkel smiles as she answers questions from incoming calls at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Col. Micah Fesler answers calls next to his brother Gen. Peter Fesler at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than 1,482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Inspector General PK Carlton answers calls at the NORAD Santa tracking call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Christmas Eve morning Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. More than 1482 volunteers answered calls from children all over the world to help them track Santa Claus. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Many more thousands of calls are expected to roll in until the phone lines close at midnight.
Here's a fun fact: NORAD has been tracking Santa Claus since 1955. Do you know how the 64-year-old tradition started?
A mistake.
That year, on Christmas Eve, an advertisement from Sears, published in The Gazette, offered children the chance to call Santa — but listed the wrong number. Instead of calling Santa, kids reached Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command (a precursor to NORAD).
That day, a few Air Force officers answered calls from curious children and the fateful mistake evolved into a longtime tradition— and a complex operation.
NORAD's current Santa tracking operation includes hundreds of volunteers, thousands of calls from around the globe and a tracker that incorporates advanced mapping and satellite-positioning technology.
Here are all the ways to track Kris Kringle and his reindeer today.