Two grieving families came together on Wednesday to celebrate the lives of a young couple killed in a motorcycle crash.

A memorial service for Morganne Markowski, 23, and Troy Rodrigues, 26, brought about 200 family members and friends together at New Life Church to mourn two lives cut short in a motorcycle crash.

Just before 8 p.m. on June 9, Rodrigues and Markowski were riding a motorcycle that collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Interquest Parkway and Powers Boulevard, according to Colorado Springs police accounts. Both died at the scene.

Scores of mourners leaned on each other for support as they moved through the church, looking at pictures and mementoes from the young couple’s lives. A group from Go Team Therapy Dogs offered several emotional support dogs for petting.

After an opening prayer, the parents of Rodrigues and Markowski took turns sharing anecdotes about their children’s lives, and of a love story that ended too soon.

Rodrigues was born in Oahu, Hawaii, in 1995 and lived there for 11 years before his family moved to Colorado Springs. An avid outdoorsman and athlete, he played soccer from the age of four through college, according to his family. He had been most recently employed with Priority Plumbing and Heating, and he’d hoped to one day open his own design center.

“But I think his best job was as my very own Door Dasher,” joked his mother, Lynn.

Troy’s father, Danny, described him as free-spirited and sometimes headstrong, with a deep love for his family.

“We didn’t always agree on everything, but that was okay,” he said.

A Colorado Springs native, Markowski graduated from CIVA Charter High School and had recently earned an Associate of Arts degree in Dance from Pikes Peak Community College. Despite being only 23, she had 20 years of dance experience, her family said. She taught dance classes at several studios and was set to begin studying at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in the fall.

“She loved working with her tiny tots, and her jazz kids with Park Hill and her after school hip hoppers with the Aurora School District," said Eric Markowski, Morganne’s father. "She taught the little ones at La Petite Academies, worked with the Peak School of Dance, and many others. She never turned down a dance teaching opportunity.”

Both families described the couple as practically inseparable, and believed the two would have eventually married.

“Over the past few years, I saw how Troy and Morganne’s relationship blossomed,” Lynn said. “I never thought another person could love my boy for who he was. Thank you, Morganne, for the special friendship you had with my son.”

“After a few tries, (Morganne) finally met who she called her king, the absolute love of her life,” said Tina Bynum, Morganne's mother. “She adored Troy, his family, and their Hawaiian heritage. She longed to be his wife and we spoke often of the beautiful babies they would make together.”

Bynum, in an interview with The Gazette before Wednesday's service, expressed a desire to work on legislation to change driving protocols on flashing yellow left-turn signals. She also would like to see changes in driving habits around motorcyclists, citing a need for more driver training.

Of the 21 traffic fatalities in the city as of Tuesday, 11 have been motorcycle related, according to Colorado Springs police.

Both families acknowledged their grief but insisted they would not let it overshadow their gratitude for the time they had with Morganne and Troy, and for the love they shared.

“I know every one of you hurt over her loss and no words can express the pain we all feel,” said Markowski. “But know that all she would have wanted was for us to give our hugs and love to each other no matter what trials and tribulations happened in the past or any we might experience in the future.”

“Welcome home, Troy and Morganne. Heaven is rejoicing,” Lynn said. “This is a celebration of life.”