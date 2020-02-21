The studio that produced the South Korean film Parasite blasted President Trump for criticizing the Academy for awarding an international film the Oscar for best picture.
Parasite made history as the first foreign film to win the coveted Oscar for best picture during the Academy Awards earlier this month. During a campaign rally on Thursday night, Trump questioned why the Academy gave the award to a foreign film.
“How bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see it?” Trump asked as the Colorado Springs crowd booed. “And the winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about. We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”
He continued, “I’m looking for, like — let’s get Gone With the Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies. The winner is from South Korea. I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie. Did this ever happen before?”
Shortly after Trump’s remarks went viral, Neon, the studio that produced Parasite, said it was “understandable” that the president didn’t like the subtitled South Korean film, adding, “He can’t read.”
Gone With the Wind won the best picture Oscar at the Academy Awards in 1940. Sunset Boulevard was nominated for best picture in 1951 but lost the award to All About Eve.