The governor’s mansion was among several homes hit during a vandalism spree in Denver overnight.
Sister station CBS Denver reports most of the targets were the city’s Cheesman Park neighborhood. “Woah, nice house bro, gentrifiers,” “Police make white people feel safe from minorities,” and “Abolish police” were among the phrases spray-painted on walls and garage doors.
An anarchist “A” was sprayed on a plaque outside the governor’s mansion. CBS Denver says the words “Adam Toledo” and “He was 13 years old, say his name,” were written on a brick wall across the street from the mansion.
