Gov. Jared Polis is providing an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response early Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. Dr. Rachel Herlihy will join Polis.

You can watch the briefing live on the governor's Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Colorado reported 30,893 coronavirus cases, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which is up 188 from Monday.

In the state, 5,366 have been hospitalized and 288,079 tested since the pandemic's first case in Colorado in March.

There have been 1,665 deaths among the COVID-19 cases, with 1,455 of those deaths (+17) due to coronavirus.

For Coloradans who have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, outcomes have been slowly but steadily improving, according to a report Tuesday: Fewer of those hospitalized are being put on ventilators and the mortality rate for those requiring hospitalizations is coming down. Read more here.

