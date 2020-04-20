Gov. Jared Polis is expected to give an update on Colorado's stay-at-home order at a 3:30 p.m. Monday press conference. The end of the lockdown order is Sunday, April 26.
It will be livestreamed on the governor's Facebook page.
Last Friday, the governor refuted a statement made by the state's incident commander Thursday saying that the state wouldn't reopen until it had the capacity to make everyone safe.
"That's not true ..." Polis said. "If any state, if any country, were to wait until we could keep everybody safe we would have to be closed forever."
He added that the social distancing measures over the next few months will help Coloradans live with the virus around "in a sustainable way."
Is it time for Colorado to reopen?
What that means for Colorado residents isn't clear just yet, although today's press conference should provide some more answers.