In trying times like these, we look for leaders who aren’t afraid to lead, leaders who communicate the stakes, take responsibility and act. We look for the man or woman who is willing to "step into the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly,” as Teddy Roosevelt put it.

In Colorado during coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis is the man in the arena.

“I must commend our Governor Polis in his handling of the COVID 19 situation,” a Colorado Springs Gazette reader, Arthur B. Cyphers, wrote in a letter to the editor. “He has articulated his positions clearly and assumed some public risk for the overall good of Colorado. For the record, I did not vote for him, but I commend him for making difficult decisions involving the public with the best information he had at the time the decisions had to be made. Credit must always go to the man in the fray, not to those who kibitz from the sidelines.”

In an informal poll conducted this week by The Gazette, 66.8% of respondents gave Polis an A or B for his handling of the crisis, 14.9% a C and 18.3% a D or F.

Polis has been the face of the fight against the virus in Colorado, much more so than Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs or Mayor Michael Hancock of Denver. He’s been extraordinarily visible in an "I own this" way, holding three hourlong news conferences a week, and making frequent national appearances as well, on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC.

He took time for an interview with our editorial board recently and talked to me by phone earlier this week.

One of the first things I asked him: Why he thought it was so important to be so visible during the crisis?

“One of the most important things in a crisis like this is communication, and public trust,” Polis said. It’s vitally important to make sure people are “empowered to make the right choices to keep their families safe.”

I asked him if it doesn’t get more difficult, and perhaps more dangerous, now that we’ve left the black-and-white world he had ordered us to live in in April when everyone was staying home to save lives. Now we’ve entered the gray days when cities and counties and individuals must make their own decisions about the risks of interaction as the state begins to reopen.

His answer: This has always been a partnership.

“We’re all in this together and we need the very best ideas from the people in this state about how we can keep people healthy and as safe as possible and still make sure we can continue to function in a sustainable way economically, socially, psychologically.

“Those individual decisions that Coloradans are making every day will really determine how we get through this and protect our health and grow our economy. It’s time we exercise our individual responsibility and take ownership of the fact that we need to exercise caution in our everyday lives.”

He’s reached out to chambers of commerce, retailers, colleges and junior colleges, barbers, real estate groups, local governments and child care facilities through a series of webinars and online comments to forge a collective path forward.

“I’m encouraged by an extremely high level of participation,” he said in a press conference. “Coloradans are eager to share knowledge from their own lives about how we can keep fellow Coloradans safe.”

Restarting any part of the economy certainly has risk. Colorado is one of the first states to begin to reopen, and we may get a new spike of cases that send us back into our safe-at-home cocoons. Polis said he'll step in if he has to in order to reassert safe practices if individual cities and counties start to see new spikes.

Cyphers, put it this way: “We all know things might go wrong. Real leaders know this and weigh the risks and rewards, then make a decision. It takes courage and judgment to make a decision that affects much of the public/electorate. There are always risks.”

Lately, a lot of Republicans like Cyphers have been praising Polis. “I think he’s done a very solid job managing the crisis,” Suthers said in an interview with reporter Mary Shinn. "The governor’s data driven. I feel like the state has proceeded at a very appropriate pace thus far."

Polis got an A rating from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, according to an editorial Monday in the Wall Street Journal. The rating was the work of iconic conservative economist Art Laffer, Steve Moore of the Heritage Foundation, market analyst Phil Kerpen and journalist John Fund. Only seven other governors got an A, and Polis was the only Democrat.

Does that mean Democrats are disappointed that he's leading the way on reopening? I asked Ted Trimpa, a Colorado-based Democratic strategist who has known Polis for 15 years, that question.

"He’s stepped up. He’s owning it, and I would rather have a leader who owns it than dances around it," said Trimpa. "I think he has an independent streak," added Trimpa. "He's not going to toe a political line. And he has a business side to him. He's a disruptor and an entrepreneur, and then a politician."

When asked about the positive Republican reaction, Polis says this crisis is biological, not ideological,

“I don't think it's about conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat," he said. "We're all in this together, every governor, Republican or Democrat, every member of Congress is working hard together to figure this out.

"I hope we get similar remarks for protecting people's health. This is a health crisis and an economic crisis. I'm going to do my best to make sure Colorado gets A's in both."

So what lessons has he learned over the past two months?

For one, that he has to constantly recalibrate his response. “We’re learning a lot about this every day,” he admits.

“It’s a tricky, nefarious enemy that we have. Half the people who get this might not even know it. They might not have any symptoms. It can still strike down people in their prime. We’re also learning things that help us stay safe, for instance the testing of asymptomatic people who work with our elderly population. The increasing evidence that masks have an impact in preventing the spread to others and keeping yourself safer.

“That this virus can be underground and invisible and spread because of so many asymptomatic folks and folks with minor symptoms ... until it tears through a bridge club in El Paso County,” for instance.

I mentioned that more than 80% of the cases can be traced to acute outbreaks, such as at nursing homes and senior living centers, at food-processing plants and prisons, and asked if it wouldn't be better to focus more on high-risk areas like these and less on the general population.

He said places like the Sterling prison don't exist separately from populations, the guards in those prisons go out into the community and take the virus with them. “When you have a large site-based breakout in a facility that is a major employer in a town, it quickly leads to a community contagion.”

“We need better early warning systems,” he said. “Temperature checks for larger companies. Reporting to the symptom tracker so we can catch those outbreaks and hot spots before they fill up our hospitals and we can act quickly to do site specific lockdowns and quarantines rather than communitywide or countywide or, God forbid, statewide.”

His biggest worry going forward is what we don’t know yet about the virus.

Polis said he wishes he had "next week's" and "next month's information available to me today," but "that's not the world we live in."

““We’re going to get through this. We want to make sure Colorado gets through this better than most.”

“While the last two months may seem like years in our lives, in the scheme of things, it is two months. And the most important thing is we take the right actions and the responsible actions so that we are all here for many months and many years to come.”