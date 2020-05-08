Gov. Jared Polis on Friday extended the disaster declaration for COVID-19 for an additional 30 days.
The executive order will provide additional funds for response activities.
It also extends the use of the National Guard to "support and provide planning resources to state and local authorities."
The order transfers an additional $23 million from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund to the Disaster Emergency Fund.
