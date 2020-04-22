Despite Colorado's stay-at-home order being lifted Sunday, the state will not "in any way be going back to normal" during the second phase of battling the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said at a daily news briefing Wednesday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 508 Coloradans had died of the novel coronavirus — 54 of them in El Paso County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. More than 10,870 people have tested positive for the disease, the data show.
According to the state, 859 Coloradans remain hospitalized Wednesday for the virus and 73 patients have been either discharged or moved to lower-level care since Tuesday afternoon. State officials have warned for weeks that the data the department collects is often backlogged and doesn't accurately portray the number of true cases in Colorado.
At the Wednesday briefing, the governor sought to explain what phase two — "Safer at Home" — means for Coloradans who are "chomping at the bit" to get life back to normal, reiterating the state will need to reopen gradually so as to not cause a second wave.
"Safer at Home for Coloradans means we need to continue to limit our social interactions to the greatest extent possible, to just individuals in your household, same as before," Polis said. For the most vulnerable, he added, "May is going to look just like April."
Beginning Monday, retail businesses will be able to offer curbside pickup, Polis said. Restaurants and bars will remain closed to in-person dining, he said. Larger social environments such as nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed but elective surgeries and dental procedures will be available. Personal services, such as salons, tattoo parlors and personal training, will be open with "strict precautions," Polis said.
After May 4, half of staff at commercial offices can work in-person, Polis said, but telecommuting is still highly encouraged for those who can. He recommended employers stagger shifts and still implement social distancing in the office.
Recent modeling from the Colorado School of Public Health showed that extending the stay-at-home order for up to four weeks would delay the peak of the virus, Polis said, but would have a negligible impact on the severity of the peak.
"It inflicts very severe economic pain on people, but also hurts the will and psychological ability of the people of Colorado to be in this for the long haul in exchange for really no reduction in the number of (intensive care unit) beds we need at the peak of the crisis," he said.
County health departments will have flexibility to either relax or tighten the state public health guidelines, Polis said. If individual counties want to relax the guidelines, they will have to fill out a waiver and prove having a low coronavirus case count.
The goal of the Safer at Home phase is to maintain 60-65% of physical distancing, the governor said. He warned that maintaining social distance is critical to the state's success.
"(Safer at Home) is not any kind of free-for-all," Polis said. "It's not an opportunity to go out and get the virus and spread the virus ... it's not an excuse to turn this into some kind of vacation."
The governor likened the gradual opening to ski terminology, warning that if Coloradans don't adhere to the social distancing measures, the state may be forced to "go back to the bunny hill."
"We're on the bunny hill right now," he said. "We're not doing blue runs or blacks or double blacks. We're keeping it gradual here and when we're ready for this challenge, we're going to do it and we're not going to fall down and hurt ourselves. ... I'm doing this to make a point. We need to manage our expectations and manage our behavior in the coming months."
More specific guidelines for business owners are expected to be addressed in the coming days, Polis said.
The governor expressed frustration at the media for being "obsessed" with the state's coronavirus testing capabilities, and added that testing is "not the only way to solve this."
Testing is only one of four focuses for the state, Polis said. The other three are social distancing, wearing face masks and protecting the most vulnerable, he said. Only with a combination of all four can the state successfully suppress the virus, he said.
Still, the governor addressed testing updates, including that 150,000 tests will be arriving in Colorado by the end of the week, he said. Polis added that 20,000 swabs just arrived for the state and 150,000 more are expected by mid-May.
The state recently partnered with Colorado State University to expand testing for workers at skilled nursing facilities who are treating the most vulnerable, Polis said.
"We would never classify this as some kind of grand reopening," the governor said. "We're not going back to how we lived in January and taking all this for granted. We would be on an exponential curve. There'd be tens of thousands of fatalities in a very short period of time."
"That day will come," Polis added, but "not in the near future."