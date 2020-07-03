Gold Camp Road will be closed for all use on Saturday in hopes of curtailing “mischief” in North Cheyenne Cañon Park during the Fourth of July holiday.
The road, which is popular with hikers and mountain bikers, has been closed on the Fourth of July for at least the last 10 years, according to Kurt Schroeder, park maintenance and operations manager for the city of Colorado Springs. Palmer Park will also be closed to vehicular traffic, he said.
“Historically, Gold Camp and Palmer Park have been areas of significant mischief on the Fourth of July, with fireworks and the like,” he said. “It was like that for a long, long time. Finally we said, ‘We can’t live with this.’”
The road will be closed from the Seven Bridges Trail parking lot north to the where the gravel road turns into asphalt, said Schroeder.
The North Cheyenne Canon Park gates close nightly at sundown.
“We’ll lock it tonight and it will stay locked until Sunday morning,” Schroeder said.