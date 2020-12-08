Kellyanne Conway, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has been appointed to the Air Force Academy's advisory body, according to the White House.
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Marty France — who was head of space programs at the academy before his retirement, and a 1981 academy graduate — said Tuesday he was "shocked" by the choice, as were many in the graduate community.
Gazette readers on Facebook and at Gazette.com were similarly surprised, with some also angry and disappointed. More than 100 people commented on the story, with a vast majority displeased with Conway's appointment.
Carlos Carrillo - This has to be a bad joke.
Scott Hente - As a graduate of the Academy, I can't begin to state how disappointing and insulting this appointment is. What a slap in the face of Academy cadets and graduates - Hopefully the next Commander-in-Chief will right this wrong and replace her with someone who actually understands what the honor code is all about.
Dougie Jones - Is the Academy now offering PhD level “Alternative facts and lying” courses?
Patty Pigford - So...Being honest is not a required qualification for the position. How embarrassing for AFA.
John Adams - The Doloroes Umbridge of political hacks... what a sad day for our incredible service members. This compromised individual has zero to offer future kadets.
Dillard Jenkins - Kellyanne should just get a hotel room for a few days, she won't be in El Paso county very long.
Becky Maxedon - Why her? This is disgusting! She lied for more than four years and now this? Reward people for telling lies and defending the liar in chief and what kind of example does that send to not only the cadets but to the world?
Brendan Burns - So...draining the swamp involves sending them here? No thanks.
Cindy Shaffer Carr - If Biden’s staff has anything to say about it, this will be a very short term position. A liar has no place within our Air Force.
Eric Stinson - Oh this should be fun to see what happens when Joe Biden becomes president.
Neil Talbott - She has displayed a distinct lack of integrity and character. What a sham. She does not know what service before self means.
Laurie Walters Langley - Awful.
Barbara Novey - Who the heck wrote her a recommendation letter?
Rhonda Wade Seskar - We don't want her here.
Ken Luce - I hope we can fire her by tweet on the 21st.
Karen Gale - What experience does she have?
Kathi Guthner Kent - Oh for Pete's sake.