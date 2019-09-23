Colorado has one of the worst drug problems of any state in the country, recent studies show.
Colorado’s drug fatalities passed 1,000 in 2017 for the first time — hundreds more deaths than the state’s traffic death toll for the year.
And most of those deaths can blamed on opioids — prescription painkillers and their illicit cousin, heroin.
What solutions, tools, and resources are out there for us as a community, and as individuals, to fight back against this opioid epidemic and addiction crisis in our state?
That is the main question we'll attempt to answer at the Gazette and KKTV’s Community Conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 25, on the subject of opioids and addiction at 6 p.m. at Studio Bee in the Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Five panelists will walk us through what we can do to dampen and lessen the aftershocks of opioids and addiction.
The panelists are:
- Annie Cutter, whose son has suffered from opioid addiction since he was 14.
- José Esquibel, associate director, Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- Cathy Plush, founder and executive director of Springs Recovery Connection
- Amanda Smith, substance use disorder director for AspenPointe
- Nathaniel Granger, Jr., PsyD, founder and director of Be REAL Ministries
You can submit your questions for the panelists ahead of time at Gazette.com/opioidscc
We’ll also ask audience members to submit questions in writing when they arrive. KKTV’S Don Ward will moderate the conversation, and KKTV will livestream the event on their website, as will The Gazette. UCHealth is our sponsor.