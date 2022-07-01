The future of the Westside Community Center gained some certainty and a major funding boost this week.
The fate of the center that offers events, classes and services, has been in flux for about two years and reached a tipping point when the Center for Strategic Ministry, a nonprofit organization of Woodmen Valley Chapel, withdrew an application to run it in March.
The church cited, in part, cost and opposition from some neighbors, who felt the church had not been responsive to their ideas or concerns.
After meetings with neighbors, the city of Colorado Springs announced this week the center, in a large former elementary school campus at 1628 W. Bijou St., will get a city-funded staff and a budget increase from $100,000 to $372,800 annually, according to a news release. Other community centers receive much more funding, with Hillside Community Center receiving the most at $636,633.
The city will also partner with nonprofits and businesses to generate revenue for the center.
"I laud city staff for coming up with a solution based on community input," District 3 Councilwoman Stephannie Fortune said. "That's a bright spot in this day, I love it."
Residents will stay involved by way of an advisory board that will have input on the final selection of businesses and nonprofits that will operate in the center. The final selection does sit with the city, but Fortune said the process is a team effort.
The ideas for potential partners are flowing, she said. At a meeting three weeks ago, residents filled two large sheets of paper with ideas.
"It was just a great conversation about nonprofits and different organizations they'd want to see coming to the center," Fortune said. "Everybody is looking at this with an open mind and saying 'Who best fits the neighborhood? Who best fits the community?'"
Fortune said community members are very protective of the resources that exist at the center now. These include the Westside Cares food pantry, the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, the Silver Key Connections café, and the Funky Little Theatre Company.
After two years, Fortune added that it was "encouraging" and "uplifting" to see the collaboration among neighbors, community members and the city.
Final partners are planned to be announced in January though others may be known as soon as September of this year.
During the transition, programs will continue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
By early 2023, when new partners are in place, the center's hours will be at minimum 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and expand based on programs and services offered.