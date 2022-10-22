Paramedic Scott Essigmann checks on a woman who was passed out in Dorchester Park on July 28, 2021. Essigmann and Steve Gold, a behavioral health clinical navigator, are members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s Homeless Outreach Program and were at the park to meet another homeless man who was ready to get off the streets and enter a treatment program for substance abuse. Some Colorado Springs city councilmembers would like to sustain the program once grant funding for it runs out in June.